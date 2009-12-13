Book documentary filmfest underway at Mellat Complex

TEHRAN -- The second edition of the Book Documentary Film Festival is currently underway at the Cinema Mellat Complex.

The organization holds the festival along with its other programs to develop a culture of reading books among Iranians mentioned Deputy Director of Tehran Municipality’s Art and Cultural Organization Mohammad Moshari during a press conference.The press conference was held on Saturday, the beginning day of the festival, which will run until December 17.Over 180 works were submitted to the festival’s officials out of which 25 films are going on screen at the Mellat complex, he said.The films compete in different categories including documentaries, feature films, animations, videos and advertising clips, Moshari added.He went on to say that the films would be judge by Manuchehr Moshiri, Habib Ahmadzadeh, Parivash Nazarieh and Rokhsareh Qaemmaqami.“The secretariat of the festival will be established in the near future and we plan to hold the next editions of the festival concurrent with Iran Book Week or the Tehran International Book Fair,” he said.The closing ceremony will be held at the Honar Cultural Center, he concluded.