Insults will undermine the system: Ayatollah Kashani

TEHRAN – Friday prayer leader Ayatollah Mohammad Emami Kashani has said that any insult will undermine the system.

“Any insult is to the detriment of the (Islamic) Revolution and it is incumbent on all of us to settle the situation,” he told thousands of worshippers in Tehran on Friday.Ayatollah Emami Kashani added that disputes are normal all across the world and these disputes should not be extended to the society.The prayer leader also made a reference to the recent unrest and stated that changing the principal slogans of the Islamic Revolution is not acceptable and is totally wrong.Ayatollah Emami Kashani condemned the insult to the major officials of the system especially the late Imam Khomeini.Imam Khomeini is the identity of the Islamic system, he said.Elsewhere in his remarks, the Friday prayer leader highlighted the importance of Velayat-e Faqih (the rule of the supreme jurisprudent) in the Islamic system, and said the nation cannot be managed without the Supreme Leader