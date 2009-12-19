France extends Lebanon debt repayment pending reforms

BEIRUT (AFP) – French Finance Minister Christine Lagarde announced on Friday a one-year extension on a 225 million euro (323 million dollar) loan to Lebanon agreed in January 2007, pending economic reforms.

“France will extend for one year the loan agreed to as part of the Paris III accords for the reconstruction of Lebanon,” Lagarde told reporters during her visit to Beirut where she was accompanied by 23 French business leaders.The extension until December 2010 “will allow Lebanon to meet, with an additional delay of one year, the conditions for the release of the second tranche ...(namely) the liberalization of the mobile phone sector and the privatization of the electricity sector,” she added.Lebanon's electricity sector is the government's third highest expenditure item, while the telecoms sector is monopolized by the state.The “Paris III” conference, held after Israel's devastating war with Hezbollah in Lebanon in 2006, helped raise 7.6 billion dollars (5.3 billion euros) in financial assistance from international donors.France agreed to a two-tranche 500 million euro loan, conditional on Beirut implementing economic reform.CAPTION:This picture released by the Lebanese photo agency Dalati and Nohra shows Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri (R) meeting with French Economy Minister Christine Lagarde in Beirut. Lagarde announced on Friday a one-year extension on a 225 million euro (323 million dollar) loan to Lebanon agreed in January 2007, pending economic reforms. (AFP/DALATI & NOHRA