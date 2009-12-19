Afghan president tries to please both warlords and the West

KABUL (New York Times) — President Hamid Karzai is expected to send parliament a list of cabinet nominees on Saturday that tries to balance Western demands for an honest government against those of warlords seeking political paybacks for getting him re-elected, members of parliament informed of his choices said.

Whether Mr. Karzai can succeed in splitting the difference without further alienating Afghan citizens who would like to see competent people in most jobs is one of the challenges that lie ahead for him.Since his re-election in national balloting, badly tainted by fraud, Mr. Karzai has come under intense pressure from the United States and other backers to clean up his government and improve its performance.Getting him to do so is an important part of the Obama administration’s strategy as it prepares to send 30,000 more troops to Afghanistan in a new push to turn the tide of the eight-year-old war.But while Mr. Karzai depends on that international support, he is also beholden to the many warlords who mustered votes, sometimes illegally, to secure his re-election. They will now expect government posts and other favors in return.Several members of parliament who were informed about Mr. Karzai’s cabinet picks at a lunch on Thursday expressed dismay, saying it seemed that Mr. Karzai had succumbed to pressure from both sides.“Some of the corrupt ministers who were not efficient in the previous cabinet and could not serve the people of Afghanistan will remain in their posts,” said Sharifa Zourmati Wardak, a member of parliament from Paktia province. “And the rest will be the nominees of the warlords.”Mr. Karzai was pressed by both sides to choose certain figures, she said. “He responded to both of them.”Others warned that Mr. Karzai had oversold stock in his new government, and was not likely to be able to satisfy the competing demands on him, let alone the expectations of ordinary Afghans and other officials who want to see change. “The new cabinet is like a publicly traded company in which everyone has a share,” said Mir Ahmad Joyenda, a legislator from Kabul Province, who said the list was not made up of professionals.“The new cabinet disappointed all those expecting to see a change,” he said.Mr. Karzai’s list includes at least five ministers who are holdovers from his current government and are well liked by his international allies. These include the minister of defense, Abdul Rahim Wardak, and the minister of the interior, Hanif Atmar. Both were mentioned positively in recent Congressional testimony by the United States ambassador, Karl W. Eikenberry. The British government has been similarly supportive of the interior minister.An additional five nominees have alliances to the parties of warlords, who are widely disliked by many Afghans. They have also been carefully drawn from various ethnic backgrounds, another indication of the competing pressures on Mr. Karzai.At least two current ministers are not expected to be on the list for the next cabinet: the minister of mines and the minister of hajj and Islamic affairs. Both men are suspected of embezzling money and are under investigation by the Afghan authorities, according to local television reports. The current cabinet has 25 members.One likely nominee with whom neither the Americans nor many parliament members are likely to be happy is Ismail Khan, the current minister of electricity, power and water and a former warlord from the western city of Herat. He is widely viewed as having accomplished little in his years in office.The members of parliament cautioned that although the list seemed certain, one or two names might change overnight. The ministers that Mr. Karzai will propose Saturday include some of the most powerful: the ministers of defense, interior, finance, and foreign affairs.They also include several who have a direct effect on many Afghans’ lives, like the ministers of public health, education and agriculture.Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal, the finance minister, and Rangin Dadfar Spanta, the minister of foreign affairs, are also expected to be asked to stay, but whether they will be confirmed is another matter.Parliament approved a resolution on Monday saying that it would not accept anyone as a cabinet minister who had dual citizenship. At least one minister, Mr. Spanta, also holds German citizenship. Mr. Karzai is pushing for Mr. Spanta to remain in his post because he has strong ties to European leaders and would be an asset to Afghanistan at the London Conference scheduled for Jan. 28. The goal of the conference, hosted by Prime Minister Gordon Brown of Britain and including representatives of the 43-member coalition fighting the insurgency, is to agree on priorities so that the countries can back up the military efforts.American Embassy officials said that they would not comment until they had seen the official list on Saturday, but there were indications that for the most part they thought Mr. Karzai was moving in the right direction.