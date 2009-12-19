Osasuna Iranian duo out of Qatar tourney

TEHRAN - Javad Nekounam and Masoud Shojaei will be absent from the Qatar football tournament, said Iran coach.

Afshin Ghotbi will announce the Iran squad on Monday for Qatar football tournament and Singapore match in the 2011 Asian Cup qualifiers.“Osasuna Iranian players Javad Nekounam and Masoud Shojaei will not accompany our team in the Qatar tourney. The Spanish club will not allow Nekounam and Shojaei to play for Iran in the competition,” Afshin Ghotbi said.“Qatar tournament is a good opportunity for us to get to know our team better, and a good opportunity as well for the players to show their potential,” Iran coach added.Iran will take part in the Qatar football tournament along with the host, Mali and North Korea from December 27 to January 2 in Doha.Iran is scheduled to play Singapore in the 2011 Asian Cup qualifiers on January 6 at the Bishan Stadium