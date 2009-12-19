Juve deny Hiddink approach

Juventus have insisted they are not interested in appointing Guus Hiddink as manager.

Hiddink's agent Cees Van Nieuwenhuizen was quoted earlier this week as saying the Italian club had approached the Dutchman about the possibility of replacing Ciro Ferrara at the helm.Juve have been struggling of late, slipping to third place in Serie A and getting knocked out of the UEFA Champions League following a 4-1 defeat to Bayern Munich.However, they have stressed that Ferrara will be given every opportunity to turn the situation around.A statement read: ""Juventus denies reports coming from England of a possible interest for Guus Hiddink.""The club has never considered any other coach because Ciro Ferrara has our full backing and is at the centre of our sporting project.""Hiddink's future has been the subject of speculation since Russia failed to qualify for the 2010 World Cup.His contract with the Russian Football Association is set to expire next summer and he has been linked with a number of roles.(Source: Skysports)