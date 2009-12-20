New Iranian envoy to Finland appointed

TEHRAN -- Seyed Rasoul Moussavi has been officially appointed as Iran’s next ambassador to Finland, the Mehr News Agency has learnt.

Foreign Minister Manuchehr Mottaki nominated Moussavi for the post and President Mahmud Ahmadinejad approved the appointmentMoussavi was director general of the Foreign Ministry’s Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS) before being introduced as Tehran’s new ambassador to Helsinki.He is going to replace Reza Nazar-Ahari as Iran’s envoy to Finland.The Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS), founded in 1983, is one of the first think tanks in Iran after the Islamic Revolution in 1979, tasked with leading and encouraging the study and research on the Islamic Republic of Iran’s foreign policy