Oil well is on our side of border, Iran says

Iran's armed forces have rejected claims that they have taken control of an oil well within Iraqi borders, stressing that the well in question is on Iranian soil.

""Based on internationally recognized borders, the disputed oil well belongs to Iran as it is on Iranian soil,"" a spokesman for Iran's Armed Forces Headquarters told Press TV on Sunday morning.""As stressed in the statement issued by the Islamic Republic Armed Forces Headquarters, Iranian troops have not crossed over into Iraq,"" he added.On Friday, Iraq's Southern Oil Company (SOC) released a statement claiming that Iranian forces had entered Iraq's oil field, taken control of well No. 4 and raised the Islamic Republic's flag at the site.The spokesman said, however, that the statement was a ""completely false report issued in line with the propaganda campaign that foreign media have launched against Iran.""The spokesman's remarks were in accordance with earlier comments made by a top Iraqi official, which confirmed that no actual ""takeover"" had occurred.""This news is not true. This field is disputed and now it is neglected by both sides. There was no storming of the field, it's empty, it's abandoned, it is exactly on the border,"" said Iraq's Deputy Interior Minister Ahmed Ali al-Khafaji.Iran and Iraq plan to set up an arbitration commission to clear up the misunderstanding over the borderline well.Iranian Foreign Minister Manouchehr Mottaki and his Iraqi counterpart Hoshyar Zebari decided in a Saturday telephone conversation that setting up such a commission would be the best way to approach the problem.(Source: Press TV)