Jalili heads to Japan

TEHRAN -- Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Saeed Jalili left Tehran for Tokyo on Sunday to hold talks on bilateral, regional, and international issues with Japanese high-ranking officials.

Jalili’s four-day trip is made at the official invitation of Japanese government.He is scheduled to meet and confer with Japan's Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama, Foreign Minister Katsuya Okada, Parliament speaker Takahiro Yokomichi, and some other high-ranking officials.Tehran-Tokyo mutual ties, regional and international issues are among the main topics for discussion during the meetings