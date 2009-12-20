Iran’s oil production to exceed 5m bpd

Iran’s oil production is to surpass 5 million barrels a day until the end of the fifth Five-Year Socio-Economic Plan (2010-2015), the head of the National Iranian Oil Company says.

“Iran has to increase crude production by 1 million bpd, while replacing the natural loss in the production level of oil wells, in order to reach the new level of production of 5,150 million bpd,” said Seyfollah Jashnsaz, the head of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), on Saturday in the southern city of Ahwaz. He was participating in the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the National Iranian Drilling Company, a subsidiary of NIOC.Jashnsaz added that according to the fifth Five Year Economic Development Plan, Iran also expects to increase its gas production to 1,111 billion cubic meters a day from the current 600 million c/m per day over the five year period.Iran is the fourth largest oil producer in the world and OPEC’s second largest exporter.The country’s current sustainable crude oil production capacity is estimated at more than 4 million bpd.The high quality natural gas under Iran places it second only to the Russian Federation in terms of planetary reserves.(Source: Press TV)