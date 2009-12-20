Iran, Uruguay to enhance agro co-op

TEHRAN — Iran and Uruguay officials call for expanding cooperation by making use of capacities and abilities of the two countries.

Iranian Minister of Agricultural Jihad Sadeq Khalilian in a meeting with Uruguayan Deputy Foreign Minister Nelson Fernandez said the two countries have good potential for broadening ties, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting reported.Khalilian added that Iran and Uruguay can cooperate in the field of animal husbandry, fishery, honey production, wool processing and rice research, and hold training courses in these fields.Nelson pointed out that his country has abundant livestock population and a surplus in this regard, and expressed his country’s readiness to export meat to Iran