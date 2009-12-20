Al-Maliki: U.S. withdrawal from Iraq to take place on time

Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki said in an interview published by an Egyptian newspaper Saturday that the United States would withdraw its troops from Iraq in 2011 as agreed, Monsters and Critics reported.

Al-Maliki told al-Ahram daily that the recent serious of attacks, including one set of car bombs that killed over 130 people, were being executed by people who opposed the country's fledgling political process.Al-Maliki said there was a move away from sectarianism and towards national politics. Iraq is set to hold elections in March.He gave the interview ahead of a two-day visit to Cairo, began Sunday, saying he wanted a 'new era of relations' with Egypt.The two countries are to sign a serious of agreements, including in fields of economic cooperation. Al-Maliki said he was looking for more Egyptian private sector activity in Iraq, including direct investment.It will be al-Maliki's second visit to the most populous Arab nation since he took office in 2006.Al-Maliki has urged the people of Iraq and its politicians to refuse the return of dictatorship through elections, Press TV reported.In an exclusive interview with Iraq's Alsumaria TV channel, al-Maliki stressed that Iraq will enhance ""Iraqi intelligence"" after establishing security in its provinces.In November, after weeks of political stalemate, Iraq approved the law to hold the critical national election, a step that will allow the rapid withdrawal of American combat forces early next year.Al-Maliki stated that the recent series of attacks, including car bombs that killed over 130 people in Baghdad, were being executed by people who oppose the country's fledgling political process. (Source: Agencies