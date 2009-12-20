Afghan cabinet nominations show little change

KABUL (New York Times) — President Hamid Karzai opted for continuity over change in the list of cabinet nominees he presented to parliament on Saturday, retaining some leaders supported by the West but also several viewed as incompetent and two accused of involvement in the fraud that tainted the recent presidential election.

The naming of the cabinet nominees was the first major test of whether Mr. Karzai would make the type of bold changes President Obama was hoping for when he decided to commit an additional 30,000 troops to fight a resurgent Taliban in Afghanistan.During three months of painstaking deliberations over White House strategy in Afghanistan, skeptics of an increased American commitment expressed fears that Mr. Karzai would not be the type of partner needed to rebuild this shattered country — one who could shed corrupt and ineffective officials and win over the opposition.By those standards, the cabinet list was not encouraging, although political analysts here say it reflected the realpolitik of governing a country riven by ethnic and political divisions.Of the 24 nominees, slightly more than half are ministers who would stay in their current positions or who have served previously in Mr. Karzai’s government. The list did not include even a token member of the main opposition party. And at least one known warlord, Ismail Khan, was nominated, to serve again as the minister of electricity and water.The American Embassy in Kabul and the United Nations put out anodyne public statements in response to the list in an effort to show they were not meddling in Afghan political decisions.However, the administration’s special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, Richard C. Holbrooke, sounded a cautiously positive note, saying: “This is a government we can work with.”Since Mr. Obama’s announcement of his strategy, American officials have appeared focused on putting a good face on Mr. Karzai’s leadership and on what they concluded would be the best of several bad options on his cabinet choices: keeping a some powerful Afghan leaders in place despite lingering questions about their integrity and qualifications. That is a turnabout from the position United States officials took less than two months ago.During the deliberations over the strategy, Ambassador Karl W. Eikenberry questioned whether America should commit any more troops and resources to Afghanistan because its government lacked legitimacy. After Mr. Obama’s policy was announced, though, Mr. Eikenberry made a 180-degree turn.In recent Congressional hearings, he said several of Afghanistan’s most powerful ministers — including the ministers of education, health, agriculture, rural reconstruction and development, commerce, finance, interior and defense — “are world-class ministers who could do well in Europe or North America.”But a number of those ministries are believed to be rife with corruption, including Interior, Education and Health. While their ministers might not be personally corrupt — although that too had been questioned — they had either tolerated widespread malfeasance or had been powerless to stop it.The interior minister and the education minister, whom Mr. Karzai wants to retain and whom the Americans support, were accused of enabling, if not orchestrating, the voting fraud that helped return Mr. Karzai to power. They have denied the accusations, but remain under a cloud.“Unfortunately, the international community has no clear policy regarding Afghanistan,” said Ahmad Behzad, a parliament member from Herat and a Karzai opponent. “On the one hand they are claiming that they don’t want corrupt officials in the Afghan government, but on the other hand we are witnessing that they are supporting corrupt officials.”Obama administration officials said the composition of the cabinet was roughly what they expected. One senior official expressed disappointment that Mr. Khan was nominated to keep his post. The official, who spoke anonymously, said he was encouraged by the proposed reappointment of the heads of several important ministries, including Agriculture, Interior, Finance, Health and Education. While not completely untainted, the official said, those ministers are regarded as competent.American officials and military leaders have been particularly concerned about preserving continuity at the top of the Afghan security ministries to make it possible to build the Afghan Army and police, one of the pillars of Mr. Obama’s strategy.Mahmoud Sakhel, an expert on international relations and a former deputy foreign minister for Mr. Karzai, said the problem with the American approach was that it focused on individual ministers, when, he said, the entire system was troubled.“The United States is chasing personalities instead of institutions,” he said. “This country needs a functioning legislative body, a functioning executive branch and a functioning judiciary. If we don’t have these institutions, personalities don’t matter, we will lose the war on terror in the long term.”Over all, Mr. Karzai’s picks reflected the realities of being a weak leader in a coalition government. He tried to satisfy the many groups that helped propel him to power and whom he needs to retain it, including Afghan political supporters and the United States.Some choices, like that of Sayed Hamid Gailani as minister of border and tribal affairs, appeared calculated to please several constituencies. The scion of a powerful political family with strong ties to Pakistan and good relations with southern Afghan tribes, he has credibility with all sides, is a fluent English speaker and supports bringing some Taliban back into the fold, a policy backed by many Afghans.The choice of Mr. Khan, the warlord, was also considered important to Mr. Karzai since Mr. Khan helps maintain stability in western Afghanistan.Most sitting ministers are expected to be approved by parliament.Mr. Karzai’s supporters were less critical of his choices, but some also sounded disappointed.“After the election when Mr. Karzai was declared the winner, the people of Afghanistan expected a good, competent and efficient cabinet, but those wishes have not been fulfilled,” said Mu’een Marastyl, a parliament member from Kunduz.“I don’t agree with the term of warlords,” he added, “but there are other people who helped Karzai, who are quite influential people; who supported him during the election and even before that and I can see their influence in this cabinet.