China's positions, principles on climate change win wide recognition

COPENHAGEN (Xinhua) -- International organizations have spoken highly of China's strong commitments on greenhouse gas emissions cut, saying China will make great contributions to global efforts to combat climate change.

They made such remarks after Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao announced China's positions and principles on climate change at the Summit of United Nations Climate Change Conference held here on Friday.“The actions offered by China to reduce emissions are welcome, both in terms of initiatives already underway and future actions planned,” said James Leape, director general of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) for Nature International in an interview with Xinhua.“To keep the world on track to prevent dangerous climate change,” he added, “we need both developed and developing countries to increase their ambition levels.”He said China has indicated that it is ready to do that, “so we hope to see an offer for increased action, to move these talks in Copenhagen forward and ensure success.”The WWF chief also welcomed China's increased willingness to cooperate with the rest of the world in making emission data transparent.Jeremy Hobbs, executive director of Oxfam International, told Xinhua that “we are encouraged by China's determination to combat climate change, especially its unconditional efforts to slash carbon emissions in China, despite huge poverty challenges.”He said China's resolve to cut their own emissions regardless to the outcome of the summit is exemplary.He also supports China's position that dealing with climate change should not undermine efforts to alleviate poverty.“Rich countries that are responsible for climate change have a historic responsibility to find a real solution and to do so before it's too late. “ he said.Kumi Naidoo, director general of Greenpeace International, told Xinhua that Wen Jiabao's speech was encouraging, saying that Wen spoke of specific targets and recognized the scale of the problem.?“China will not only do what will come out of here in terms of the targets that have been set but also to exceed it,” he said, adding that he was impressed by Wen's call on all developing countries to work in the remaining hours of this negotiation to push the developed countries to deliver what is needed to save this planet for our children and our grandchildren.Emmanuel Jamba, an environmental journalist from Sudan, told Xinhua that China's accelerated industrialization has brought many benefits to their people and has led to high levels of economic growth over the last few years. Excessively curbing emissions would have a negative impact on this growth, he said.He applauded Wen for urging other world leaders to consistently implement what was agreed in the Bali Action Plan.He said if the United States does not join the Kyoto Protocol, it will thwart the progress of the whole process and delay the signing of a global climate deal.