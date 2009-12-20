Real debate or just hot air? A primer on 'climategate'

WASHINGTON (McClatchy Newspapers) -- People who argue that global warming is bogus say that the controversy over leaked e-mails by climate scientists proves that they're right.

Their argument boils down to a claim that the 2007 international review of climate science is a fraud.Scientists involved in the dispute and others say that nothing in the e-mails undermines the work of thousands of scientists over the past 30 years who've concluded that the Earth is warming.What the critics call “Climategate” continues to heat up the dispute in Congress and on the Internet, however.Here's a look at the key issues:Q: What's at the heart of the controversy?A: A key charge by people who disagree with the main body of scientific research on climate science is that the leak of climate researchers' e-mails and documents throws into question the finding of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in 2007.Some of the scientists involved in the e-mails were among the thousands of scientists who've participated in four IPCC reviews.The IPCC concluded in 2007 that warming was unequivocal. It said the evidence included increased temperatures of the air and ocean waters, the melting of snow and ice and rising sea level. The IPCC also said that there was a probability of greater than 90 percent that most of the rise in temperatures since the 1950s was due to the increase of greenhouse gases, mainly from burning coal, oil and natural gas.Q: What happened, and who's involved?A: Someone took e-mails from a server at the University of East Anglia's Climatic Research Unit in the United Kingdom . The e-mails are between the unit's scientists and other climate scientists. Many are routine, but some have raised questions about the behavior of some scientists. The Climatic Research Unit is one of several research centers that collect air temperatures over land and sea around the globe. Scientists use the data to determine a global average. The main U.S. centers are NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies in New York and NOAA's National Climatic Data Center in Asheville, N.C. All have produced similar results about warming. The U.S. government sites are not part of the e-mail controversy.Q: One of the e-mails talked about using a “trick” to “hide the decline.” Is that fraud?A: Scientists say they use the word “trick” to mean a clever and legitimate way to use data. In this case this use of data was discussed openly in scientific reports.The e-mail was from Phil Jones , the director of the Climatic Research Unit at the University of East Anglia . Jones has stepped aside as director for the course of an investigation being conducted by Muir Russell, a former senior British civil servant.In a 1999 e-mail, Jones wrote: “I've just completed Mike's Nature trick of adding in the real temps to each series for the last 20 years (i.e. from 1981 onwards) amd (sic) from 1961 for Keith's to hide the decline.”Jones says it referred to a 1999 diagram about climate change over 1,000 years. Temperature records with thermometers begin in the mid-19th century. To get an understanding of earlier temperatures over hundreds of years, scientists use proxy data from things such as tree rings and ice cores.The “trick” simply meant using two sets of data together to show temperature trends, said Michael Mann of Pennsylvania State University, the “Mike” in the e-mail. “It was all out in the open in our Nature article,” he said. So what was “the decline?”It didn't mean declining temperatures.Jones said his e-mail discussed the use of proxy data up until 1960 and actual temperature records after 1961. That refers to work by Keith Briffa and colleagues; Briffa is copied in on the e-mail.Briffa's group used tree-ring density records that don't accurately reflect temperature changes after about 1960, when the ability of some kinds of tree rings to show temperature changes started to decline.Mann's work showed that climate warming in the 20th century surpassed anything in the relatively stable millennium before. The National Academy of Sciences examined Mann's work and other reconstructions of temperature data, including Briffa's. It concluded that the warming trend in the 20th century that they found was plausible.