Iranian referee Torky resigns

MASHHAD – Referee Mohsen Torky resigned from his job on Sunday.

Torky, who refereed the last two Tehran derbies, has resigned from his post because he was not chosen by the Iranian officials for the top place of the AFC Elite Men Referees in 2010. He is second in the 6-member list behind high-profile referee Masoud Moradi.“I have heard that Torky has decided to end his career as a referee because he was not top of the list. I believe that Torky should not take a stand against the decisions of Iran’s Referee Committee,” Gholamreza Behravan member of the committee said