Shanghai name Blazevic new coach

Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua have appointed veteran former Bosnia-Herzegovina and Croatia coach Miroslav Blazevic as their new manager.

The 74-year-old, who led Croatia to third place at the 1998 World Cup, has signed a two-year contract with the 2003 Chinese champions.Blazevic resigned as Bosnia coach last week following the World Cup play-off defeat by Portugal.""The job in Shanghai will be my focus and it overrules anything else,'' said Blazevic. ""Believe me, I can bring the city what it wants. We will win the domestic title.''Last season two-time champions Shenhua finished fifth and also failed to advance past the group stage of the Asian Champions League after finishing as domestic runners-up in 2008.Shenhua owner Zhu Jun confirmed last week Blazevic had signed a preliminary agreement, although doubts have already been cast over the his age.""Don't worry about my age. I am an ambitious person and I also have high standards for players,'' added Blazevic. ""Some players will have to leave if they can't meet my requirements.""Shenhua are a powerful Chinese club, but I think the team still have some problems to deal with. But I am an experienced coach and I will win more championships for the fans.''Earlier this week, Blazevic's assistant at the 1998 World Cup, Branko Ivankovic, was appointed as the new coach of 2008 Chinese Super League champions Shandong Luneng.(Source: Soccernet)