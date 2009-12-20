High global prices likely to halt Indian sugar imports

NEW DELHI (PTI) -- Sugar millers and private traders are unlikely to enter into a new contracts to import raw sugar for now due to lack of parity between global prices and the domestic rates, analysts and millers said.

Raw sugar prices in the global market jumped to a 28-year high at 26.43 cents per pound last week amid expectations of large scale imports by India, the world’s largest consumer, which is facing a shortfall due to lower sugar cane production this year.“Prices in the world sugar market have surged due to expectations of significant imports from India. At the current high rates, imports may not be possible,” Karvy Comtrade analyst Veeresh Hiremath said.Expressing similar view, Mawana Sugars managing director Sunil Kakria opined that “at present, importing raw sugar would not be cost-effective. So, millers are not thinking of imports.”Both analysts and millers are of the view that either global prices need to fall or domestic rates have to go up for making raw sugar import feasible.“If prices come down to 20-22 cents per pound, imports would be a little bit feasible as currently the domestic wholesale rate is Rs 34 per kg,” Hiremath said.The Government had allowed raw sugar imports at zero duty since April under open general license (OGL) to augment availability and contain the rising price, which has doubled in the past one year alone. -