Iranshahr Hall hosting “Little Prince of Denmark”

TEHRAN -- The Iranshahr Hall is hosting the play “Hamlet, the Little Prince of Denmark” by director Reza Babak beginning Sunday.

The play is written by Swedish playwright Torsten Letser and translated into Persian by Nasser Hosseini-Mehr. Mohammad Charmshir revised the play for the performance.The play is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet”, which narrates the story of the Danish prince for children and young adults.However, the director of the play Babak has another opinion about the drama. He believes that the play does not have any age limit and is appropriate for all age groups.“Children follow their interests during the play while adults consider the concepts behind the play,” director Reza Babak told MNA previously.Actress Leili Rashidi plays the role of little Hamlet, an experience Babak had in his “Olduz and the Crows” (1981) in which Razieh Borumand played the role of a naughty boy.Although the play has a different story line from Shakespeare’s “Hamlet”, all characters of the original “Hamlet” appear in the play along with a clown and a guard that have been added to the story.The play narrates the story of an eight-year old Danish prince Hamlet who uncovers a plot for his father’s murder and tries to counter it with the help of his friend Ophelia.Jamshid Jahanzadeh, Bahram Shah-Mohammadlu, Hassan Dadshokr, Dariush Movaffaq, Alireza Nasehi, Parastu Golestani and Leili Rashidi are the cast members.The play is being performed at the Salon No. 1 of the Iranshahr Hall, which is located on Musavi St., near Taleqani Ave.Photo: Reza Babak (first from right) directs members of his troupe in a rehearsal of “Hamlet, the Little Prince of Denmark” at Tehran’s Iranshahr Hall on November 29, 2009. (Mehr/Mohammadreza Abbasi)