Ten Afghan civilians reported killed in airstrike

KABUL (Reuters) – Villagers in a remote part of northeastern Afghanistan have reported that an airstrike by foreign forces on Saturday night killed 10 civilians, the provincial governor said on Monday.

“It is a very rugged area, we cannot go there because of the presence of the Taliban. Elders of the village have told us that 10 people have been killed in this airstrike, eight of them school students,” Kunar governor Sayed Fazlullah Wahedi told Reuters.President Hamid Karzai in a statement issued on Monday also expressed his sadness over the death of 10 Afghan civilians in “military operations” in Kunar province and promised a probe into the incident.NATO-led forces in Afghanistan said they would look into the report but declined immediate comment.