Iranian commander: U.S. seeking to enforce capitulation in Pakistan

TEHRAN (FNA) - Iran's Armed Forces Chief of Staff Hassan Firouzabadi reiterated on Monday that Americans are seeking to impose capitulation on the Pakistani people.

""Americans neglect the basic rights of the Pakistani nation and government and want to impose capitulation on Pakistan as (they have been trying to do so in) the last 50 years,"" Firouzabadi said.He also asserted that the U.S. is weakening Pakistan's army and intensifying fratricide through different deceptions, and stressed that the Pakistani people and officials should get united and stand against the plots hatched by the U.S. and the Zionist regime of Israel.Firouzabadi warned the U.S. officials to relinquish such plots, reminding that the period of bullying and anti-human rights measures has ended.