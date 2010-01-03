Iranian films line up for Boston museum festival

TEHRAN -- Iranian films will go on screen at the annual Iranian film festival at the Boston Museum of Fine Arts which will run from January 8 to 17.

Twelve films by veteran and novice directors are slated to go on screen at the Boston Festival of Films from Iran in different sections, including documentaries, dramas, and comedies.“Shirin” by Abbas Kiarostami, “Two-Legged Horse” by Samira Makhmalbaf, “Countdown” by Khatereh Hanachi, “Heiran” by Shalizeh Arefpur and “A Man Who Ate His Cherries” by Peyman Haqqani are among the films.The annual event has become one of the most extensive showcases of contemporary Iranian cinema in the United States. It is supported by the ILEX Foundation with assistance from Olga Davidson and Niloo Fotouhi.