U.S. envoy meets Honduras politicians amid stalemate

TEGUCIGALPA (AFP) – A top U.S. envoy met with ousted President Manuel Zelaya here in a bid to resolve the political crisis set off by a coup more than six months ago.

Hondurans voted in November for a new president, Porfirio Lobo, to take over at the end of January, but Zelaya remains holed up in the Brazilian embassy under threat of arrest, while de facto leader Roberto Micheletti sits in the presidential palace.U.S. envoy Craig Kelly met with Zelaya inside the Brazilian mission but made no comments to reporters waiting outside when he left, witnesses said.The deposed president said the United States still does not recognize the Micheletti regime and that “there is no law and order” in Honduras after the coup.“We need to find a peaceful, political solution to the crisis and Micheletti's resignation is a necessary step in that direction,” he added from inside the embassy.