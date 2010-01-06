Iranian cineastes take hats off to Shajarian

TEHRAN -- Giant of traditional Iranian music Mohammadreza Shajarian was the guest of honor at Iran’s House of Cinema here on Tuesday.

Invited by chairman of the Association of Iranian Actors (AIA) Davud Rashidi, Shajarian appeared among the smiling actors who were excited to attend the 16th AIA session.Fatemeh Motamed-Arya, Mahtab Keramati, Bijan Emkanian, Reza Attaran, Farhad Tohidi, Fariba Kosari, Shohreh Lorestani, Asghar Bichareh and Ali Dehkordi were among the actors who took part in the session.Shajarian was also delighted to have been able to attend the session, warmly received by the participants, and answered several questions posed by the actors.Master Shajarian opened by saying, “Today is one the best days of my life and will remain a good day for every one of us forever. He then responded to the first question he was asked to recall the names of his masters from the beginning.“I did not have just one or two masters, I had many and learned much from each one. Among them were Ahmad Ebadi, Esmaeil Mehrtash, Faramarz Payvar and Jalil Shahnaz.“My style of singing is not followed by acting. Acting is actually hidden in my narration and in my singing. We must sing and narrate and in that way, we are acting on stage,” he declared.“I also tell my students who will surely turn out to be good vocalists in the future that you are not narrating the poetry, you are acting. Stage actors begin their acting with narration on the stage and show everything. It is their narration that impresses the audience. A singer must also recite poetry as if he is acting and in that way influence the listeners.”He later added, “Art is for all of humanity. First of all, we must be human beings and feel compassionate and think with our conscience, then we judge and act. We should not take our art lightly.“Art must not be presented in places undeserving of it. We should preserve its value and art is valuable when presented by a good artist. His behavior is also important,” he explained.He later remarked, “Voice and looks are the fragrance arising from each individual based upon which we decide whether or not to trust him. I personally pay due attention to this and try to behave in a way others are not offended by my behavior.”Shajarian next talked about his new musical instruments and said, “If we have a variety of tools to work with in any field we will increase our accomplishments. We now have about 110 to 115 instruments in Iran and I felt we needed more besides these to add additional grandeur to our concerts.”Shajarian designed the instrument called a sorahi that he introduced during one of his concerts in October of last year. Resembling a kamancheh, a sorahi is a treble instrument from the family of bowed string instruments and sounds similar to a violin. The sorahi can be made in the alto, soprano, bass and double bass ranges. Musicians who play kamancheh, qeichak, violin and violoncello can easily play the sorahi.Shajarian is also working on two other instruments that he has named the saghar and the barbad.He later spoke of the relation between literature and vocal music, blank verse combined with music and his collaboration with the late filmmaker Ali Hatami.The ceremony ended as the Managing Director of Iran’s Music House Mohammad Sarir presented Shajarian with an honorary plaque from the Iranian House of Cinema.Photo: Vocalist Mohammadreza Shajarian (C) holds a bunch of roses and an honorary plaque he received from Iran Music House Managing Director Mohammad Sarir (R) and Association of Iranian Actors chairman Davud Rashidi (L) at the Iranian House of Cinema on January 5, 2010. (ISNA/Ruhollah Vahdati)