Daei not satisfied with Persepolis performance

TEHRAN, Jan. 9 (MNA) -- Persepolis football coach Ali Daei was not satisfied with the way his team played against Zob Ahan on Saturday.

Persepolis drew 1-1 with Zob Ahan of Isfahan at the Azadi Stadium.“We could have won the match against Zob Ahan but my players did not play as well as I wanted them to,” newly-appointed Persepolis football coach said in a post-match news conference.Criticizing referee Mohsen Ghahremani, Daei added, “The Zob Ahan player received the ball in offside position and in the end leveled the match,