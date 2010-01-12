Djokovic's New Year wish - a shorter season, please

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Having played a tour-high 97 matches last year, Novak Djokovic might seem an unlikely advocate for players' health, but the super-fit Serbian reiterated calls for a shorter tennis season Tuesday.

Djokovic, whose Australian Open defense last year ended abruptly in the quarter-finals after he retired with heat exhaustion, said that top players were agitating for a longer break between seasons to preserve their bodies and careers.""We are trying to fight for the players rights and I think it is very important that people understand how we feel,"" the Serbian world number three told reporters.