Vocalist Nurbakhsh wishes to hold programs where audiences are respected

TEHRAN -- Vocalist Hamidreza Nurbakhsh of the ensemble “Masters and Next Generation” regrets the country’s halls have inadequate sound reproduction systems and wishes to hold their programs where audiences are respected.

The ensemble featuring Hossein Alizadeh on tar, Kayhan Kalhor on kamancheh, Siamak Jahangiri on ney will be giving a concert tour in Canada and United States opening on February 5.Nurbakhsh gave details of their concert tour and regarded this opportunity as a great experience, “Part of the poetry in the concert is taken from classic Iranian poems and other parts are from modern that includes selections in blank verse.“The music is also a combination of both, partly from traditional music and partly from modern pieces which have recently been composed by Kalhor and Alizadeh,” he told MNA.He also remarked that the team was previously influenced by the singing style of the master Shajarian, “but the new combination is different. We are all thinking of the beauty of our compositions and there is no insistence on any specific form. The basis was first established by Alizadeh and then the entire program was gradually tranformed during the rehearsals.”Nurbakhsh also announced that the ensemble is planning to give a series of concert in several cities of the country this summer, of course under favorable conditions.Referring to the recent high ticket prices of the concerts, he concluded, “We believe ticket prices must be reasonable for both family members and university students. Also, we are not considering venues with high rent like Milad Tower and Tehran’s National Grand Hall. We are looking for places where the audiences are respected.”Photo: Vocalist Hamidreza Nurbakhsh (C), tar virtuoso Hossein Alizadeh (R) and kamancheh virtuoso Keyhan Kalhor in an undated photo