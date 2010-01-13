South Korea targets $400 billion nuclear plant orders

SEOUL (Bloomberg) -- South Korea, which won its first overseas order to build a nuclear power plant in December, aims to secure $400 billion of contracts by 2030 as demand for atomic energy increases.

The nation plans to get orders to build 80 nuclear plants by then and control 20 percent of the global market share, the Ministry of Knowledge Economy said in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday. South Korea will become the world’s third-largest nuclear plant exporter, according to the ministry.State-run Korea Electric Power Corp. led a group that beat Areva SA, the world’s biggest nuclear power plant builder, and General Electric Co. in winning an order from the United Arab Emirates, the first awarded by a Persian Gulf Arab nation. France, the U.S., Canada, Japan and Russia are currently the biggest exporters of atomic generators.“The best chance for South Korea will come in new nuclear countries, for example Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and Middle East countries,” Steve Kidd, director of strategy and research at the World Nuclear Association, said by e-mail.An attractive price and a record of building nuclear power plants at home will help Korea Electric secure more contracts, Kidd said. The cost of building Korea Electric’s APR1400 reactor is $2,300 per kilowatt, compared with $2,900 for Areva’s EPR and Japan’s ABWR, according to the South Korean government.Korea Electric rose 1.3 percent to 36,100 won in Seoul trading, the highest since Feb. 5, 2008, while the benchmark Kospi index dropped 1.6 percent. Korea Power Engineering Co., which designs nuclear power plants, gained 4.1 percent.