What’s in art galleries

* Tehran’s Laleh Gallery will be holding a group exhibition of drawings by Masud Aslani, Kasra Sharifi, Leila Pakzad and Soha Ardakanian beginning January 16.

The exhibit will continue for one week at the gallery located on Fatemi St., near Laleh Park.* A group exhibition of paintings will open January 15 at the Boomerang Gallery.Works by Hossein Bahrami, Ehsan Alirezaii, Behnam Seddiqi, Reza Musavi and several more will be put on display until January 25 at the gallery located at No.15, 10th Alley, Vozara St.* Elaheh Gallery will also be hosting a group exhibition of paintings opening on Friday January 15.Works by Vahik Hartunian, Alireza Pustinduz, Sima Dehqan and Puya Saremi will be put on display until January 25 at the gallery located at No.6, Golfam St. off Africa Ave.* Mah-e Mehr Gallery is holding a group exhibition of paintings by Aneh Mohammad-Tatari, Reza Afsari, Javad Nobahar and Rezvan Sadeqzadeh.The exhibit will continue until January 24 at the gallery located at 7 Nilufar St., off Africa Ave.* Niavaran Cultural Center will be displaying works by Ahmadreza Rafiei opening on Friday.The exhibit will continue until January 23 at the gallery located on Pasdaran Ave. in the Niavaran neighborhood..