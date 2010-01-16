Miniator to hit market by March

TEHRAN – Iranian carmaker Saipa will tap the all-Iranian car, Miniator, into market by the end of the current calendar year (March 20), the company's managing director said here on Saturday.

The Islamic Republic of Iran News Network quoted Nematollah Poustindouz as saying that currently Miniature is being manufactured in Kashan car manufacturing complex.According to him, Saipa eyes the markets of Central and Southeast Asian countries as well as the Eastern and Western African countries to expand its exports in future.Poustindouz went on to note that Syrian and Iraqi markets have welcomed the manufacturer’s products. “Saipa plans to deliver 18,000 cars to its 32 representatives in Syria and manufacture some 35,000 cars in Iraq in the next Iranian calendar year,” he added.He named Algeria, Libya, Venezuela, Egypt, and Nigeria as the main destination markets for the company’s products. The Miniator, which is fully designed and manufactured by the company’s engineers using only domestically built parts. Exports of all recognized car manufacturers throughout the world declined in 2009 due to the global financial crisis, however, Saipa succeeded in boosting its exports by 85 percent through proper management.Moj news agency reported that Saipa Automotive Manufacturing Group succeeded in sales in competitive export markets by taking advantage of the quality of its products and services.In 2009, this company sold its products in the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa and Latin Americ