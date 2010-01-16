-05 [int] [ed]

Former Iraq PM unveils alliance to fight election

@T= BAGHDAD (AFP) – Iraq's former pro-Western prime minister Iyad Allawi on Saturday unveiled a broad secular alliance of candidates to contest the country's general election on March 7.Allawi, a Shiite politician who in exile mounted an opposition movement against Saddam Hussein, was provisionally appointed by Washington as Iraq's first premier after the dictator's ouster in the U.S.-led invasion of 2003.He held the post for just under a year.His public profile and influence has since slipped -- he currently has no ministers in the war-torn nation's government -- but he is a sworn foe of current Shiite Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki, whom he aims to unseat.“We are a national political entity, committed to serving all Iraqis and we call on them to join us,” Rafa al-Essawi, the country's Sunni deputy prime minister, told hundreds of people at a glitzy Baghdad ceremony.Allawi did not speak at the gathering where candidates for his Al-Iraqiya Alliance were unveiled but he was flanked by Sunni Vice President Tareq al-Hashemi who fired an opening verbal salvo at Maliki.“He (Maliki) has failed to create a state of citizens to replace a state of (religious) communities,” Hashemi told candidates and onlookers at the launch ceremony held at Al-Rasheed Hotel.The prominent Sunni lawmaker Saleh al-Mutlak, who has been banned from competing in the March poll for alleged links to Saddam's former regime, is also a member of Allawi's alliance and was at the ceremony.Allawi served as prime minister from June 2004 until being replaced by transitional premier Ibrahim Jaafari in May 2005, who in turn was succeeded by Maliki in Iraq's first parliamentary elections in December the same year.