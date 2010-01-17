Afghan parliament to recess without confirming cabinet

KABUL (Reuters) – The Afghan parliament prolonged months of political uncertainty on Sunday by shutting for its winter recess without waiting for President Hamid Karzai to fill nearly half of his cabinet.

The announcement means Karzai will appear at an international conference on his country's future on January 28 with 11 of 25 cabinet seats vacant.Confirming his cabinet is the first big test for Karzai since his re-election in a vote last August marred by fraud.He has promised to name competent ministers but also owes favors to regional bosses who helped get him elected. But parliament has twice rejected his pick.Western countries with troops serving in Afghanistan are anxious for Karzai to put his new government in place and to build the institutions needed to withstand a Taliban insurgency fiercer than at any time in the eight-year-old war.Before breaking, lawmakers also demanded reforms for parliamentary elections due this year, setting the country back on a path toward political confrontation after the botched presidential poll last year.Parliament spokesman Haseeb Noori said lawmakers would now leave for a recess until February 20. They had postponed their leave earlier this month to allow Karzai to pick new names after rejecting more than two thirds of his initial picks, and vetoed more than half of his proposed replacements on Saturday.Karzai's spokesman, Waheed Omer, said the president would nominate new candidates for the vacant seats when lawmakers return. Until then, Karzai would direct deputy ministers or other caretaker figures to run their ministries, Omer said.Photo: An Afghan parliament member (R) leaves after voting on a list of cabinet nominees at the parliament house in Kabul January 16, 2010. (Reuters photo)