Man who shot Pope John Paul II gets out of prison

ANKARA (AP)- Mehmet Ali Agca, who tried to assassinate Pope John Paul II, was released from a Turkish prison on Monday, tantalising the world's media with a promise to reveal the full story behind the attack, almost 30 years ago.

In a statement distributed by his lawyer outside the prison in Sincan, on the outskirts of Ankara, the Turkish capital, Agca declared: I proclaim the end of the world. All the world will be destroyed in this century. Every human being will die in this century ... I am the Christ eternal.The 52-year-old has frequently claimed to be the messiah, raising questions about the his state of mind.I don't think he will serve in the military, a lawyer, Melahat Uzunoglu, said, adding that the medical exam could take several hours.Agca served 19 years in an Italian prison for the attack before being pardoned at the pope's behest in 2000. He was extradited to serve a sentence in Turkey for other crimes, including the 1979 murder of a newspaper editor.