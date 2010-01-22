Brazilian ace Felipe Massa took another step towards his return to Formula One when he tested the team's F2008 in Barcelona on Friday.

Since his dramatic crash in Hungary last year, Massa has got behind the wheel of their F2007 on two occasions, but is now able to have a run in the car in which he almost claimed the 2008 World Championship, as the two-year embargo on the use of the car has now passed.""As the car and the track were available I thought it would be helpful to go onto the track for a day to continue gaining confidence with the Formula 1,"" said Massa, who was pipped to the 2008 title by Lewis Hamilton.(Source: Skysports)