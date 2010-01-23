BERLIN (AFP) - Germany is to speed up the training of Afghan security forces, making this its primary task in the country, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Saturday ahead of an international conference on Afghanistan.

“We are going to focus our military mission principally on training security forces,” Merkel said in her weekly Internet blog.“Germany is chiefly engaged in northern Afghanistan, and that is where we will fulfill our training commitment, in a speedier and more concentrated manner than hitherto,” she added.Merkel said she would be meeting Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Berlin on Monday and Tuesday to “discuss how best to coordinate Afghan and international efforts.”The chancellor was to address parliament on Wednesday on the government's policy on Afghanistan.Berlin's participation in the 110,000-strong international forces fighting the Taliban insurgency, where its contingent is the third largest behind the United States and Britain, is deeply unpopular among Germans.Merkel made no mention Saturday of sending more German troops to Afghanistan, having previously said that she would take no decision on this score before the London conference on Thursday.However Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle, who would represent Berlin at the conference, did not rule out boosting Germany's 4,300-strong force in remarks to be published Sunday.“I've never said that we would send no extra troops, for example to train Afghan forces,” he told the Bild am Sonntag weekly. “But I'm not giving a blank cheque.”