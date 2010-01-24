Alleged thief leads wallet with his I.D.

MENPHIS, Tenn. (UPI) -- A Tennessee man was charged with aggravated burglary and theft after allegedly leaving his wallet on the stairwell of a home he targeted, police said.

""It's not often that an alleged criminal might leave a calling card,"" said Shelby County Sheriff's Office spokesman Steve Shular. ""This one happened to have not only a name and address, but a picture I.D. of the suspect.""The wallet belonging to Agandus Osborn, 26, contained a birth certificate, Tennessee I.D. card and Social Security card, the Memphis Commercial Appeal reported Friday.Police deputies arrived at the burglarized Carmen Cove home at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 15 after residents reported the theft of an Xbox, two televisions and other items worth more than $5,000.Although Osborn told investigators he was set up by another party, Shular said the Shelby County District Attorney General's Office determined the wallet was verification enough to bring charges.Osborn is being held on $75,000 bail.