Fourth lifter fails doping test, Iran federation in soup

TEHRAN - Iranian weightlifter Saeid Ali-Hosseini has failed in his doping test, according to Vice-President of Iran Weightlifting Federation Darab Riahi.

Hosseini’s B-Sample was positive, but the result has not been published on the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) site.“Mr. Hossein Rezazadeh (caretaker of Iran federation) has recently met IWF President Dr. Tamás Aján and talked about me. I hope that the international officials don’t ban me,” the super heavyweight class said.Other members of the Iranian team, Anoush Armak, Rashid Sharifi, and Omid Naiij Kenari have already failed in their doping tests