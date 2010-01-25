Gerrard set to face Wolves

Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard may return from his hamstring injury for the Reds' Premier League match at Wolves on Tuesday.

The England midfielder, 29, was expected to be sidelined for at least two weeks after being injured in the FA Cup loss to Reading on January 13.However, he returned to training over the weekend and could play at Molineux.""He was training on Saturday and on Sunday, and Monday was the same,"" said Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez.""Normally he's someone who, if available, can play. We'll decide on Tuesday but I think he can be available.""