Don’t search for the ideal in Iranian cinema: Milani

TEHRAN -- Iranian director Tahmined Milani believes that there is no “ace” among any of the films in Iranian cinema given the restrictions imposed upon the filmmaking industry in the country.

“This card could only be drawn by someone who has been dealt a free hand, in other words, don’t search for the ideal in Iranian cinema,” she said during the press conference held after a screening of her film “Payback” at the 28th Fajr International Film Festival in Tehran on Sunday.“Payback”, which heavily criticizes Iran’s patriarchal society, had been banned by the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance for three years.It received approval from the ministry to premiere during the festival after Milani and producer Mohammad Nikbin agreed to cut some scenes out of the film.The film, based on a true story, is about four women who have suffered from sexual abuse and decide to retaliate against men.Milani, who also is the screenwriter of the film, was criticized by an audience for the crude language used in the film.“You would better comprehend this film if you could see it from the perspective of my heart and not from your viewpoint,” Milani answered.“The film is the story of four women, each one is a volcano of numerous complexes,” she added.“A portion of the women’s rage results from being ignored by part of society. In ‘Payback’ we tried to pay attention to all parts. I showed the women’s reactions and if we close our eyes to them, in reality we are neglecting ourselves and our children,” she explained.Milani met with a number of inmates in Iranian women’s prisons in order to make “Payback”. Several psychologists and sociologists also were consulted for making the film.One of the film’s most powerful scenes is when Sara, played by Mahnaz Afshar, discloses a deep secret of her life as she confides that she was raped by her stepfather when she was 12.“I had no previous experience of portraying such a character, so I was very concerned about it,” said Afshar during the press conference.She also lamented the cutting of several significant scenes from the film, which is also known as “The Reckoning”.Abdorreza Kahani’s “Nothing”, a social drama on a deprived family, is slated to be screened during the Fajr festival.The film was also censored in order to be granted a screening license by the Culture Ministry.In addition, some films including “Fire Keeper” directed by Mohsen Amiryusefi and “Frigidness” by Ali Ruintan will be shown only to journalists and cineastes, as the films failed to receive approval from the Culture Ministry’s Supervision and Evaluation Office for a public premiere.Photo: Tahmineh Milani attends a press conference after a screening of her film “Payback” at the 28th Fajr International Film Festival at the conference hall of Tehran’s Milad Tower on January 24, 2010. (Mehr/Abolfazl Nesaii)