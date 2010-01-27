First Iranian woman in 2010 Winter Olympics

Tehran - Marjan Kalhor will be the first ever Iranian woman athlete who is to take part in the Winter Olympics.

Iran will participate in the prestigious 21st Winter Olympics with three men and one woman athlete.The event will be held from February 12 to 28 in Vancouver, Canada.Kalhor has qualified for the Winter Olympics in the slalom and giant slalom competitions.She will take part in the games while observing the Islamic dress code.Puriya and Hossein Saveh-Shemshaki will represent Iran in the Alpine event and Seyyed Jafar Seyd will participate in the cross-country.“Iran’s skiing has progressed in recent years. We have hosted over 40 international tournaments in the past five years,” president of Iran Ski Federation said.“It is for the first time that four Iranian athletes will participate in the Winter Olympics. Marjan Kalhor qualified for the event in the international tournament we hosted for women,” Isa Saveh-Shemshaki added