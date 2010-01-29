Two convicts involved in post-election unrest hanged

TEHRAN -- Two people who had been convicted of moharaba (being an enemy of God) for their actions in the post-election unrest in Tehran were hanged early on Thursday morning, the Tehran Prosecutor’s Office announced later in the day.

The rulings to hang Mohammad-Reza Ali-Zamani and Arash Rahmanipour were upheld by the Tehran Appeals Court.They were among the 11 people who were sentenced to death by the Islamic Revolution courts for counter-revolutionary acts and especially for their roles in the Ashura day riots of December 27, 2009.The cases of the nine other convicts are awaiting rulings by the appeals courts.The 11 people were convicted of attempting to topple the Islamic Republic system and membership in counter-revolutionary armed groups such as the Kingdom Assembly of Iran and the terrorist Mojahedin Khalq Organization.Tehran prosecutor says executed convicts were monarchistsTehran Prosecutor General Abbas Jafari-Dolatabadi announced that the two convicts who were executed on Thursday were affiliated with monarchist counter-revolutionary groups and were charged with acting against national security, attempting to overthrow the establishment, and being involved in the recent riots.The Judiciary official made the remarks on a program aired by Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting on Thursday.“Their trials were held in the presence of their lawyers and the public prosecutor. After the preliminary rulings were issued by the court, the convicts appealed the decisions. In the end, the appeals court upheld the rulings,” he told the state TV network.Jafari-Dolatabadi also commented on the cases of the nine other people who were sentenced to death by the Islamic Revolution courts, saying five other people who were arrested during the Ashura day riots have been convicted of committing major crimes and four others who were arrested during riots staged before Ashura day have been convicted of moharaba.If the appeals court upholds the preliminary rulings, their death sentences will also be carried out, he said.Other people detained in connection with the Ashura day riots will be tried in open court in the next few days, he added