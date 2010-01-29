Senate OKs sanctions on Iran's fuel suppliers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Senate on Thursday approved legislation that would let President Barack Obama impose sanctions on Iran's gasoline suppliers and penalize some of Tehran's elites, a move aimed at pressuring Tehran to give up its nuclear program.

The sanctions, approved on a voice vote, would target companies that export gasoline to Iran or help expand the country's oil-refining capacity by, in part, denying them loans and other assistance from U.S. financial institutions.The House of Representatives has already passed similar legislation. Differences between the two bills will have to be worked out before the measure becomes law.The sanctions in the Senate bill would extend to companies that build oil and gas pipelines in Iran and provide tankers to move Iran's petroleum.The measure also prohibits the U.S. government from purchasing goods from foreign companies that do business in Iran's energy sector.