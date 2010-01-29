Button predicts the most exciting F1 season ever

World champion Jenson Button predicted one of the closest seasons in Formula 1 history as he prepares his defence with the new McLaren he unveiled on Friday.

Button faces competition from team-mate Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher at Mercedes and Ferrari's Fernando Alonso.Button said: ""It's been quite a while since we had four world champions on the grid. It's possibly the most exciting we've ever seen.""Hamilton added: ""Hopefully we'll push the team to both championships.""McLaren team principal Martin Whitmarsh said he was optimistic the team's new MP4-25 car, which was revealed at the Newbury headquarters of title sponsor Vodafone, would enable both drivers to fight for the title.That was not the case last year, when McLaren started the season nearly three seconds off the pace.Whitmarsh said: ""There are four world champions racing this year and that's exciting.The start of 2009 was so difficult for McLaren but that's good because it makes them even hungrier for success in 2010""Everyone now wants to see McLaren fighting Ferrari and Mercedes and I'm sure Red Bull will be competitive. We've got a really exciting season on our hands.""McLaren acknowledged that one of the biggest obstacles to them winning the championship could be the internal competition between the drivers.That could cause friction within the team as each strives to establish primacy, and may also allow another driver to sneak in and win the championship.Both situations have happened at McLaren as recently as 2007, when Hamilton and then team-mate Fernando Alonso fought so hard that Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen made up a 17-point deficit in the last two races to clinch the title.But the drivers said they intended to work together to ensure the team was in the best position.""For us, it's so important to work together as a team or you're not going to get a British world champion,"" Button said.(Source: BBC)