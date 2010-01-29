Zaccheroni replaces Ferrara as Juventus coach

ROME (AFP) — Juventus on Friday named Alberto Zaccheroni as their new coach in place of Ciro Ferrara, who was sacked after a string of poor results.

It is Zaccheroni's first job since he was fired as coach of Torino in February 2007, and he takes charge of Juve in time for Sunday's Serie A home clash with Lazio.The 56-year-old has previously coached Udinese (1995-98), AC Milan (1998-2001) -- with whom he won the 1999 scudetto -- Lazio (2001-02) and Inter Milan (2003-04).Ferrara's departure had long been predicted after the Turin giants slipped to sixth in the league standings following five losses in their last six games.They have also been knocked out of the Champions League and exited the Italian Cup, for a record of nine losses in 12 games played since the end of November.Ferrara, a former Italy and Juventus defender, had been handed the job despite his lack of experience just before the end of last season after current Roma coach Claudio Ranieri was fired.