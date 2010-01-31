Porsche sales still negative

STUTTGART, Germany (Reuters) -- Porsche AG's first-half revenue will decline a tick faster than vehicle sales after deliveries of its new Panamera grand tourer failed to offset slumping demand for the Cayenne and 911 models.

Nevertheless, volume drops of 40 percent in the fiscal first quarter to end-October at the German sports car maker were cut to just 3 percent by the end of the first six months.“An upwards trend is clearly visible. For this reason we are forecasting our unit sales for the fiscal year 2009/10 to be slightly higher than those for the prior year,” Porsche Automobil Holding SE Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said in remarks prepared for delivery to shareholders on Friday.Sales of the high-margin 911 sports car tumbled 45 percent to 7,400 units, pressuring the brand's revenue and leading overall retail sales to fall 3.1 percent.Although Porsche AG gained around 8,200 units in volume thanks to its new four-door Panamera, turnover dropped by 3.3 percent to 2.9 billion euros (2.5 billion POUNDS).Saddled with a 3.6 billion euro after-tax loss in its last fiscal year, Porsche SE raided its retained earnings so it could post a minimal profit based on German accounting standards.This let it propose a symbolic dividend of 0.05 euros per preferred share at the annual general meeting.Winterkorn, who is also CEO of Volkswagen, is in charge of steering the two companies through a complicated integration process that will ultimately unite indebted Porsche SE with cash-rich Volkswagen by the end of 2011.Billions in debt amassed last year by its former management nearly crushed Porsche, forcing the group to warn late in November that its future as a going concern was at risk.Following the sale of half its Porsche AG sports car business to VW for 3.9 billion euros in cash in December, debt has now dropped below 8.5 billion.Porsche had tried to acquire full control over its far larger ally through a complex web of derivatives, but the audacious gamble backfired horribly and cost CEO Wendelin Wiedeking and CFO Holger Haerter their jobs.Both are under investigation for allegedly manipulating the market in VW shares and are also the target of a U.S. lawsuit by hedge funds.