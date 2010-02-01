Huntelaar to remain with AC Milan
February 2, 2010 - 0:0
Holland striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar is to stay at AC Milan for the rest of the season.Huntelaar, 26, has been linked with a move to the Premier League having failed to set the world alight at Milan, scoring three goals in 12 league games since his summer move from Real Madrid.
He said: ""I have decided to remain at Milan because there are so many people here with whom I have built a great rapport. And I am happy in this club.""
Former Arsenal midfielder Mathieu Flamini, a reported target of Manchester City, has also indicated he will staying in Milan.
(Source: Soccernet)