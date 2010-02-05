Iran, Uruguay ink MOU

TEHRAN – Iranian minister of industries and mines signed an MOU with his Uruguayan counterpart on railway, cement and tractor manufacturing cooperation.

IRINN news network reported Ali-Akbar Mehrabian as saying that Latin American countries have a special place in Iran’s foreign policy and now that they have seen Iran’s potential in Industry and mines they can follow the examples in relations with countries such as Venezuela, Brazil and Bolivia.Mehrabian added that the private sectors of the two sides should get acquainted with each other’s banking capacities, which will help expand relations between the two countries.He further said that in addition to exporting products and services to Latin American countries, Iran is interested in exporting technical know-how as well.Uruguay's Minister of Industry Raul Sendic noted that the new administration in his country is keen to expand railway, energy and tractor manufacturing with Iran.He said that Uruguay is an important producer of foodstuff and expressed hope that the two countries could broaden trade relations.Sendic added that establishing working committees meant to enhance cooperation between the two states is on the agenda