NATO allies to shuffle Afghan pledges to add training

ANKARA/MUNICH (Reuters) – NATO allies plan to reshuffle rather than expand existing troop commitments to Afghanistan, sending more military trainers in place of combat forces to ready the Afghan army and police to take control, senior U.S. and NATO officials said on Saturday.

The decision of some NATO member states to increase the proportion of trainers within existing troop pledges underscores the difficulty NATO and Washington have faced convincing European and other states to make new troop commitments.A senior U.S. official said before a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Istanbul this week that U.S. Defense Secretary Robert Gates would urge allies to provide more than 4,000 trainers and mentors.Yet NATO officials said France was the only country to make a firm new pledge at the two-day NATO meeting that ended on Friday -- offering just 80 instructors.NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen nevertheless said he was confident the gap between what was needed and what was available would be filled, and that a force generation conference on February 23 would concentrate on this.""I have already got positive responses from allies and partners to our requests for more trainers and training teams ... more will come from other countries,"" he told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines a security conference in Munich.Rasmussen also said it made sense to use existing resources to train the Afghan army and police, ""so that we can already this year start the process of handing over responsibility for the security to the Afghans.""""It makes sense to use our resources to equip our training mission,"" he said. ""I find it quite natural that we make sure that the composition of our troop contributions to the mission in Afghanistan reflects the strategy."" he said.