MOSCOW (AP)– A Russian naval official says France will allow the sale of an advanced warship to Russia, the Interfax news agency reported Saturday.

The agency quoted naval first deputy chief of staff Vice Adm. Oleg Burtsev as saying French President Nicolas Sarkozy has sanctioned the sale of a Mistral amphibious assault ship. There was no immediate confirmation from Paris.The deal “is unlikely to happen in February or March this year, but work on the matter is continuing,” Burtsev was quoted as saying. Russia has been looking at similar ships made in Spain and the Netherlands.Possessing a Mistral would significantly increase the military's capability to mount offensives. France sent a Mistral, which weight 23,700 tons (21,500 metric tons) and is 980 feet (299 meters) long, to visit St. Petersburg last year in a clear sign of interest in a potential sale, which would be the first arms deal between a NATO country and Russia.