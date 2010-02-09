The column ‘Persian Press Review’ features the headlines and leading articles carried by Farsi dailies.

Tuesday’s headlines:ETEMAAD: Defamation and insult should be stopped, says Mohammad Khatami (former president)IRAN: 20% enrichment starts today (Tuesday), announces director of the Atomic Energy Organization of IranABRAR: Budget bill proposed for the next year (starting March 21) is unrealistic and inflationaryKAYHAN: Iranian nation will stun the world on Bahman 22 (February 11), states Supreme LeaderKHORASAN: Senior MPs criticize the way the annual budget bill drawn up, president respondsASRAR: Hambastegi Party (Solidarity Party) invites people to participate in Bahman 22 ralliesETELAAT: Maintaining national unity is the main needTEHRAN-E EMROOZ: Qalibaf (Tehran mayor) criticizes extremismJAHAN-E SANAAT: End to cheap energy: price of water and electricity to double, price of gasoline to increase 2.5 timesFARHIKHTEGAN: Tehran mayor: Why have works been halted for a year?FARHANG-E ASHTI: Majlis speaker slams the way the annual budget bill being worked outLeading articles:‘JAM-E JAM’ in its editorial has analyzed the Late Imam Khomeini’s unique personality. Imam had a personality beyond factionalism, so every political or ideological group that has attempted to narrow down Imam’s ideas to its own group’s limited frame of thinking has failed. Fortunately, no one can distort Imam’s ideals and viewpoints, since his books and remarks are available.‘RESALAT’ in its editorial has predicted that the Bahman 22 rallies this year will be unique in regard to the post-election events. The writer has highlighted the Supreme Leader’s recent remarks about the massive participation in the rallies on Thursday especially the Leader’s insistence that this year’s marches will be a display of national unity and cohesion.‘MARDOMSALRI’ in its editorial described Imam Khomeini’s matchless personality which made him a unique leader. Imam’s uncontested leadership was not just due to his characteristics such as bravery, decisiveness, and honesty, but that he had fully recognized people’s cultural, psychological and religious needs and took steps in this line.‘KAYHAN’ in its editorial has delighted in Ahmadinejad’s recent order for the start of the 20% nuclear enrichment. The Western powers never thought to hear the news of 20% enrichment on Iran’s soil so soon, because they had imagined that the administration had been weakened after the June presidential election and could not make a major decision regarding the nuclear issue. Now they have understood that Iranian officials’ remarks about the country’s capability to produce higher enriched uranium have not been a braggadocio.‘ETEMAAD’ in its editorial has highlighted the role of national unity which led to the Islamic Revolution and its dynamism. In the Ten-Day Dawn (ten-day celebrations to mark the victory of the revolution), Iranians should display their unity, the key to the success of the revolution. Now that the country has encountered some political crises, all officials should try to restore unity in the society. Officials should take moderate lines and should try not to do anything which shatters the unity. Every move which damages unity is a disloyalty to Islam, the revolution, and the country. If government officials seek to restore unity, they should try to win back people’s trust and support. If officials seek to restore public confidence, they should prove their truthfulness in practice. Officials should not shout impractical slogans anymore. If people see that the officials are honest and truthful and are determined to solve the problems, they will put up with all hardships. But people can not tolerate false claims and remarks at all.‘DONYA-E EQTESAD’ in its editorial has examined the annual budget bill proposed by the administration. A brief glance at the annual budget bill reveals the fact that most of the income and cost forecasts are unrealistic. Undoubtedly such a bill in practice will lead to budget deficit and will entail changes and amendments to the budget plan and cuts in the development funds. For instance, the administration has envisaged an income of $7.5 billion from selling the shares of the state-run companies, but considering the administration’s record in this regard, the realization of such an amount seems a remote possibility.